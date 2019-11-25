TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — U.S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry recently defended President Donald Trump, going as far as calling him the "chosen one" during a recent interview with Fox News.

Perry said the president should take himself more seriously, The Guardian reports. He made the comments in response to questions about Trump recently claiming to be "the chosen one."

"God's used imperfect people all through history," The Guardian reports Perry said of Trump during his interview with Fox News. "I said, ‘Mr. President, I know there are people that say, y’know, ‘You said you were the chosen one.’ And, I said: ‘You were,'" Perry added.

Perry also said Barack Obama and Donald Trump were "ordained by God," USA Today reports.

Perry, who is expected to be leaving the Cabinet soon, continued the interview by explaining nothing is accidental in the universe. He also said God is "still active" in the lives of government leaders.

He said he told Trump that God is using him and "uses all of us that way."

Perry's thoughts on Trump are similar to those of some Evangelical leaders who have accepted him despite numerous reported unethical actions.

He also defended Trump's contested Ukraine interactions, adding he had never heard Biden's name brought up by the president or his attorney, Rudy Giuliani.

"I know what I saw. I know what I heard," he said during the interview.

RELATED: Defense Secretary says Trump ordered him to allow SEAL to keep status

RELATED: Russia probe figure to run for Democrat Katie Hill’s seat

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter