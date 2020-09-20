Ridin' with Biden: Tampa-area supporters host car parade

The former vice president leads President Trump in Florida by a mere 2 points, according to the latest polling average.

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — Some show their support by boat, others by car.

Those hoping former Vice President Joe Biden and running mate Kamala Harris pull out a win over President Donald Trump this November came together Sunday morning for a car parade.

At least 40 cars packed with supporters of the Biden/Harris ticket parked at Collins Elementary School to hit the road Sunday morning.

"This is just a way for us to get together and to let people know they have a choice on November 3," said organizer Scott Hottenstein, a Democrat looking to unseat incumbent Republican Mike Beltran in the Florida House of Representatives.

Beltran defeated the Democratic challenger in the 2018 general election by a 10-point margin.

Florida and its 29 electoral votes could go either way in November as the latest FiveThirtyEight polling average has Biden up over Trump by just 2 points.

A CBS News/YouGov poll of 1,220 registered voters released Sunday showed Biden with a 48-46 lead. That 2-point advantage is within the poll's 3.7-percent margin of error.

What other people are reading right now: