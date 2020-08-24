Protests in uptown Charlotte continue as RNC nears

Both Friday and Saturday night, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department used pepper spray on protesters and made multiple arrests.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Republican National Convention officially kicks off in Charlotte on Monday, and for the third consecutive night, protesters are making their voices heard in uptown Charlotte.

Sunday night, protesters gathered in Marshall Park early in the evening with plans to head into the streets of uptown at 8:30 p.m. Charlotte Uprising posted on its Twitter account urging people to bring rain ponchos and umbrellas with them as rain was expected in the area.

Shortly before 10 p.m., a small group of protesters was moving through the streets of uptown Charlotte after dispersing from Marshall Park. WCNC Charlotte reporter Lexi Wilson noted a large group of CMPD officers was in the area in response.

There is a small group of protesters in the streets of #Uptown. A large group of CMPD officers are following them. #RNC2020 @wcnc pic.twitter.com/0dNqsNink2 — Lexi Wilson (@LexiWCNC) August 24, 2020

Police later said that demonstrators were moving barricades, construction cones and trash cans, blocking traffic on Tryon Street.

CMPD said a slow driving vehicle in the area was later "surrounded by demonstrators and prevented from leaving." When officers attempted to intervene, CMPD said they were assaulted by protesters. CMPD has not released any footage of this incident at this time.

As of 12:30 a.m. Monday, police have confirmed at least two arrests related to the protests. One of the arrests, CMPD said, was because officers recognized somebody with outstanding felony warrants.

Demonstrators continue to march through Uptown. They are continuing to move barricades, construction cones and trash cans to block roads and impede traffic. — CMPD News (@CMPD) August 24, 2020

A group called Unemployed Action also made plans to protest Sunday — specifically, through projected images.

Unemployed Action is a movement of 15,000 workers who lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those in the group claim their lives have been devastated by the GOP's response to the pandemic. WCNC Charlotte spoke to one woman who lost her job and said change needs to happen, starting with the ballot.

"How do you say to your child, 'Hey we're out of money and I've applied for jobs,'" Constance Appleby said. "We're not lazy, we're not begging, we're saying help us."

The group plans to project massive images outside the convention center on South Tryon Street showing faces of some of the millions of Americans who lost their jobs during the pandemic. The projections will appear from 9 p.m. to midnight, according to the group.

This will be up and running till midnight. Organizers tell me they want delegates to see their message. #RNC2020 pic.twitter.com/RJi9qAKm0L — Lexi Wilson (@LexiWCNC) August 24, 2020

Both Friday and Saturday night, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department made multiple arrests and used pepper spray on protesters.