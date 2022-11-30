Gov. Ron DeSantis writing autobiography on life and leadership

"The Courage to Be Free: Florida's Blueprint for America's Revival" is set to publish on Feb. 28.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Readers will soon get the chance to learn Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' life story told in his own words.

Set to publish on Feb. 28, the book will chronicle key moments in the governor's life from his childhood and military service to his wife's cancer battle, Fox News reports.

Publisher Broadside, the conservative branch of HarperCollins, said the book "will center on critical issues that brought [DeSantis] to the center of the debate over the future of our country. He shares his thinking from when he was fighting back against COVID mandates and restrictions, critical race theory, woke corporations," according to the news outlet.

DeSantis provided a statement to Fox News that, according to the outlet, hints at a presidential run.

"What Florida has done is establish a blueprint for governance that has produced tangible results while serving as a rebuke to the entrenched elites who have driven our nation into the ground. Florida is proof positive that we, the people, are not powerless in the face of these elites," the governor reportedly wrote.

This will be the second book by DeSantis, who wrote "Dreams From Our Founding Fathers: First Principles in the Age of Obama" in 2011, before he was elected to Congress.

Despite widespread speculation, DeSantis has yet to confirm whether he will throw his hat in the ring for a 2024 White House bid.

Many assume it's only a matter of time before a presidential campaign announcement given the governor's landslide re-election victory.