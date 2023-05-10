DeSantis to campaign in Tampa with downtown rally

The governor faces considerable challenges to his presidential campaign, including legal issues and diminishing support.

TAMPA, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis is making a presidential campaign stop Thursday afternoon in Tampa.

The event is free but open only to registered attendees and will be held at 2 p.m. at The Vault on Franklin Street.

DeSantis' campaign has not announced what issues he will be touching on during his appearance. The governor has faced considerable challenges to his presidential ambitions as his support has decreased in national and battleground state polls.

A recent poll from USA Today/Suffolk had DeSantis at only 10 percent support in New Hampshire, putting him in third place behind former President Donald Trump and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley. A new poll from Quinnipiac says DeSantis' support in Pennsylvania is at 14 percent, while a poll from Winthrop University shows him trailing Trump and Haley at 12 percent support.

DeSantis' presidential campaign struggles have reportedly threatened to diminish his influence with Florida donors and legislators. He also faces legal challenges, including a state court lawsuit regarding his appointees of Walt Disney World's governing district as Disney has demanded emails, texts and other communications from the governor's office.

He is also being challenged in federal court over his state redistricting maps which civil rights advocates claim unlawfully eliminated a majority-Black district in northern Florida and allowed Republicans to pick up extra Congressional seats in the 2022 midterm elections.