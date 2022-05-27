DeSantis appoints Corcoran to Board of Governors for State University System

Richard Corcoran only recently stepped down as state education commissioner.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday announced he was appointing former Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran to the Board of Governors of the State University System.

Corcoran stepped down as commissioner at the end of April. He served for more than three years under DeSantis, who he had advised during the gubernatorial transition.

At the time he left this year, the Florida Department of Education said Corcoran would be returning to private life. His appointment to the Board of Governors has to be approved by the Florida Senate.

Under Corcoran's leadership at the Education Department, Florida expanded school choice policies, raised teacher pay and eradicated the Common Core. He was at the helm as Florida reopened schools five days a week after pandemic closures. He made headlines as Florida dealt with lawsuits over its school reopening plans and the legal battle over a law impacting transgender athletes.

Through it all, he and the governor remained in lockstep.