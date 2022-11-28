Warren v. DeSantis case heads to trial Tuesday

A judge will decide whether DeSantis violated Warren's First Amendment rights when he removed the state attorney from office.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The legal battle between suspended Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren and Gov. Ron DeSantis heads to trial on Tuesday.

A judge will ultimately decide whether DeSantis violated Warren's First Amendment rights when he removed the state attorney from office over his positions on abortion and transgender rights.

The Florida governor, however, will likely not be present in the courtroom. U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle ruled on Wednesday that DeSantis will not be required to testify, although he may revisit that decision in court this week.

DeSantis made national headlines on Aug. 4, when he announced the controversial decision to suspend Warren, citing statements the then-state attorney made pledging not to prosecute abortion cases or transgender health care issues.

"When you make yourself above the law, you have violated your duty," DeSantis said at the time.

The governor claimed Warren violated his oath of office by picking and choosing which laws to enforce. Warren called the move an "illegal overreach" and a stunt DeSantis was using to "further his own political ambition."

Just weeks after his suspension, Warren sued DeSantis in a lawsuit claiming the governor was simply punishing Warren for positions he opposes.

“If the governor's allowed to do this, what's left of democracy? If the governor's allowed to retaliate against me for speaking out, what's left of the First Amendment,” Warren said back in August.

Per a judge's ruling, Warren has remained out of office as the case awaited trial.