WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis has suspended Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Susan Bucher because of her handling of votes after November’s midterm elections.

DeSantis confirmed his decision Friday afternoon in West Palm Beach.

He also issued an executive order, accepting the resignation of former Broward County Supervisor of Elections Dr. Brenda Snipes and formally terminating her duties.

The governor is appointing Afghanistan veteran Chris Anderson to be the new Seminole County Supervisor of Elections and prominent lawyer Wendy Sartory Link to replace Bucher in Palm Beach County. Link said she will not seek election when her term ends.

In November, Bucher blamed outdated machines for missing a recount deadline. The vote-counting equipment vendor used to count Palm Beach County ballots said human error – not equipment – was to blame for the county’s election problems.

The U.S. Justice Department monitored several counties throughout the country during the midterm elections, including Palm Beach County.

Last week, DeSantis suspended Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel over his handling of the shooting massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

DeSantis has yet to name his last of three selections to the Florida Supreme Court as of Friday morning. The governor appointed Robert Luck and Barbara Lagoa to the state’s highest court earlier this month.

Three Florida Supreme Court justices are retiring: Barbara Pariente, Fred Lewis and Peggy Quince.

DeSantis has not said when he will appoint a justice to fill the third Florida Supreme Court vacancy.

