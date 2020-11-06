Rosemary Ketchum will represent the third ward on Wheeling's city council.

WHEELING, W.Va. — Rosemary Ketchum is now the first openly transgender elected official in West Virginia. Ketchum will be representing the Third Ward of the state's Wheeling City Council. She tweeted about her win Wednesday:

Ketchum told CBS News that she didn't plan to run for office.

"When you see something wrong you do what you can to fix it," she said. "I hope that my race can inspire other folks to run for office. I'd tell anyone thinking about running for office - do it! Rather than convincing our elected officials we probably ought to replace them."

Her campaign focused on a wide range of issues: supporting small businesses and infrastructure, affordable housing, providing better resources to law enforcement and opioid addicts, along with transforming local clean energy consumption and waste management.

Ketchum thanked voters in a message on Instagram, saying their support "truly means the world".

The LGBTQ Victory Fund puts Ketchum's win into perspective, saying she "shattered a lavender ceiling" when it comes to representation across the country. The organization says when Ketchum takes office, she will be just the fourth out LGBTQ elected official in the state, and one of 26 out trans officials anywhere in the country.

"Rosemary's victory will resonate well beyond her state. We know Rosemary's race will inspire other trans people from conservative states to consider a run for office in their communities – and then those candidates will inspire others as well," LGBTQ Victory Fund said in a release about Ketchum's win. "That virtuous cycle is the key to building trans acceptance and political power long-term."

Along with representing the Third Ward, Ketchum is also the associate director of the National Alliance on Mental Illness of Greater Wheeling and is a board member of the American Civil Liberties Union of West Virginia.

What other people are reading right now: