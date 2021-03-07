Canadian visits Sarasota Trump rally to experience 'MAGA Nation'

Matt Baboth of Toronto said, "If Americans don’t elect Donald Trump in 2024, Canada will."

SARASOTA, Fla. — Thousands of people waited through sweltering heat and more than an hour of torrential rain for a chance to hear from former President Donald Trump Saturday afternoon at the Sarasota County Fairgrounds.

People from across the Tampa Bay area and around the world steamed in, including Matt Baboth who told us he flew down from his home in Toronto, Canada specifically to attend the rally.

“I couldn’t miss it,” Baboth said. “Canada is still fully locked down with masks still mandatory. Everything is shut down-- restaurants, you can’t get a haircut, you can’t buy clothes.”

He said he thinks the way Florida was handling COVID-19 restrictions is a welcome change to what he was experiencing back home.

“I see down here everything is wide open. But once I heard that Trump was going to have a rally, there was nothing that was going to stop me from coming down here.”

The event, dubbed “45 Fest” was scheduled to coincide with the nation’s Independence Day festivities and featured some of the former president’s top allies before Trump himself took to the stage shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday.

In his nearly 90-minute speech, the former president picked up right where he left off on his re-election campaign, touching on many of his familiar topics including the border wall with Mexico and critical race theory. He also took time to call out some of his least favorite Democrats.

The speech was followed by a fireworks display in celebration of the nation’s birthday.

Trump watched the entire display from the podium clapping at the end before waving to the cheering crowd.

We caught up with Baboth after the event to get his reaction.

“This is absolutely amazing,” he said immediately after the event concluded. “I’ve never seen so much enthusiasm in politics anywhere in the world.”

He told us if the United States didn’t want to elect Donald Trump as President in 2024, Canada happily would.

“We’ll get rid of Trudeau and take Trump,” Baboth told us with a smile saying he hopes to be back in the United States to see Trump again.

“Honestly, I would travel halfway across the world again, to come to another one.”