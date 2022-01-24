Group of Florida sheriffs endorses Sen. Marco Rubio, Gov. Ron DeSantis in Jacksonville news conferences

Rubio's press conference is for a major campaign announcement, according to a news advisory from his office. He will be joined by some of Florida's sheriffs.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida's U.S. Senator Marco Rubio, as well as Gov. Ron DeSantis, will be holding news conferences Monday morning in Downtown Jacksonville.

Rubio's press conference is for a major campaign announcement, according to a news advisory from his office. He will be joined by some of Florida's sheriffs, the advisory says.

The senator is up for reelection in November.

The purpose of DeSantis' conference was not specified in a news release announcing the event.

Both Rubio and DeSantis are scheduled to speak at the Hyatt Regency Downtown Jacksonville, at 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., respectively.