Sen. Marco Rubio makes campaign stop in Tampa; going to Sarasota next

On Nov. 8, Rubio will fight to hold onto his senate seat against Democratic challenger Rep. Val Demings.

Example video title will go here for this video

TAMPA, Fla. — Sen. Marco Rubio made several stops Tuesday throughout the Tampa Bay area in a final push to connect with voters ahead of Election Day next week.

After a visit to Polk County on Monday, Rubio held a rally in Tampa and is going to Sarasota next.

The senator took digs at President Biden as he discussed issues like oil prices and immigration.

On Nov. 8, Rubio will fight to hold onto his senate seat against Democratic challenger Rep. Val Demings.

The candidates squared off in their first and only debate on Oct. 18, discussing their differing views on topics like abortion, insurance and voting rights. You can see how the debate went down here.

Former President Trump is scheduled to host a rally in support of Rubio on Nov. 6, just two days before election day. Notably, Trump will not be campaigning for Gov. Ron DeSantis.

"I think it's the unofficial kick-off to the 2024 election," Florida Politics Publisher Peter Schorsch said. "It's setting up all the chatter about Trump vs. DeSantis going into the GOP primary for the presidency."

The latest polling average from RealClearPolitics shows Rubio with about an 8-point advantage over Demings, with polls conducted from September to October leaning toward the Republican incumbent.