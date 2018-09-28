Florida U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio says he will vote in favor of the nomination of U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

The Republican senator made his announcement a day after a Senate committee heard testimony from Kavanaugh where he adamantly denied sexually assaulting Christine Blasey Ford, who insisted she's "100 percent" certain he did.

Rubio put out a lengthy statement on Friday where he sharply criticized the Senate and media for the handling of the allegations against Kavanaugh. But he said that there is no independent corroboration of Ford's testimony which he said was at "odds with everything else we have heard about his character."

Democratic U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson says he will vote against Kavanaugh once the nomination comes to the full Senate.

Read Sen. Rubio's full statement below.

Anyone claiming harassment or assault should be taken seriously & be heard. However,because such accusations can have a devastating impact, an accusers wish to not be identified should be accommodated & evidence of wrongdoing should be clearly established: Full statement here: pic.twitter.com/ps4lyZAFmy — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) September 28, 2018

