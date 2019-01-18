WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — U.S. Sen Rick Scott announced Thursday he has co-sponsored a bill that would force Congress to forego their paychecks during a government shutdown.

Scott, R-Florida, co-sponsored Senate Bill 39, aka the No Budget, No Pay Act.

U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, R-Indiana, introduced the bill.

The text of the bill reads: “To provide that Members of Congress may not receive pay after October 1 of any fiscal year in which Congress has not approved a concurrent resolution on the budget and passed the regular appropriations bills.”

Scott is among 11 U.S. Senators – seven Republicans and four Democrats – who have co-sponsored the bipartisan legislation.

Here is a list of the other senators who have co-sponsored the bill:

Sen. Joe Manchin III, D-West Virginia

Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyoming

Sen. Richard Burr, R-North Carolina

Sen. Margaret Wood Hassan, D-New Hampshire

Sen. Martha McSally, R-Arizona

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Arizona

Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nevada

Sen. Thorn Tillis, R-North Carolina

Sen. Mike Rounds, R-South Dakota

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-West Virginia

If the bill is passed and signed into law, it would take effect on Feb. 1, 2021.

