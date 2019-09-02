Florida Sen. Rick Scott visited the U.S.-Mexico border near Laredo, Texas, to be briefed by Customs and Border Patrol agents Friday.

His office said he toured the Laredo point of entry and parts of the Rio Grande, which separates the two countries.

“I enjoyed visiting with Border Patrol agents on the ground to get more information about their needs at the Southern border and how we can keep American families safe," the senator said in a statement from his office. "These brave men and women risk their lives every day to keep our country safe, and we owe them a debt of gratitude. Democrats need to stop playing politics and do what’s right for the American people - SECURE OUR BORDER.”

