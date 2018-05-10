WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEWS CENTER Maine) — Senator Susan Collins voted yes in a 51-49 Senate vote to move Judge Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination forward to a final vote that is expected on Saturday.

Collins said she will announce how she plans to vote on embattled U.S. Supreme Court nominee during a 3 p.m. Senate floor speech on Friday.

BREAKING: @SenatorCollins addresses the press and others before heading to the Capitol building. She says she will be voting yes today to make the final vote tomorrow. And will announce her FINAL vote later today for @BrettKavanaugh #mepolitcs #KavanaughHearings pic.twitter.com/alBomkgwkr — Samantha York (@samanthayorkME) October 5, 2018

All eyes have been on a handful of senators, including Collins, who have been undecided on President Trump's U.S. Supreme Court nominee.

Kavanaugh has been accused of sexually assaulting a Dr. Christine Blasey Ford when both were teenagers and of being a heavy drinker.

Kavanaugh vehemently denied both allegations under oath in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee last week where he was visibly upset and later said in an op-ed piece in the Wall Street Journal that he "might have been too emotional."

Pressure has been especially intense on three Republican senators, Collins, Sen. Jeff Flake from Arizona and Sen. Lisa Murkowski from Alaska. The three Republicans hold the nominee's future in their hands and potentially much more, as Kavanaugh's rejection could set a precedent for sexual assault victims.

MSNBC is reporting that Sen. Flake says he will vote 'yes' on Kavanaugh 'unless something big changes.'

Collins issued a statement Thursday morning after she reviewed some of the 46-page FBI investigation report into the sexual assault allegation of Judge Kavanaugh saying:

“It appears to be a very thorough investigation, but I am going back later today to personally read the interviews. That's really all I have to say right now.”

Senator Collins is getting a vote of confidence from former Maine GOP chairman Rick Bennett. Asked about the pressure on Sen. Collins and how she is likely to respond, Bennett to NEWS CENTER Maine he believes Collins will do what she has done in the past, by exercising her own judgment, which he believes Maine voters have trusted during her four terms in the Senate.

Bennett said he personally supports the Kavanaugh nomination, and is concerned that how the confirmation process has degenerated into such a partisan fight.

“There’s nothing wrong with partisanship except when it gets out ahead of due process, civil liberties and presumption of innocence, these are bedrock principles under the rule of law which is the one thing that holds our country together."

Bennett said his support for Sen. Collins will not change, regardless of which way she votes on Kavanaugh.

A former Collins staffer said the Senator will absolutely vote on her own convictions on Kavanaugh, and will not be swayed by the protestors or the anger, one way or the other.

Protestors from Maine traveled to the Capitol to urge Senator Collins to vote no on Kavanaugh and were disappointedly they only got to meet with Collins staff.

In an unprecedented turn of events, only one FBI report was released to all Senators in a secured room for review. Senators had to take turns reading the report that included interviews from nine people including Marc Judge who Dr. Christine Blasey Ford claimed was in the room when she was sexually assaulted by Kavanaugh.

Democrats have criticized the report for being limited in scope and for the selection of those interviewed. They have said they feel the report was tailored to not offer any new information into the allegations against Judge Kavanaugh.

