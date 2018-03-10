The U.S. Senate has passed Congressman Vern Buchanan’s bipartisan bill to combat the nation's opioid epidemic.

The legislation, which passed the House in June, now heads to President Donald Trump's desk for a signature.

If signed, it would create a centralized source of information where patients and their families could find best practices for managing their chronic pain without becoming addicted to painkillers.

The legislation would force the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to build an easy-to-navigate page on its website, where people could see opioid prescribing guidelines. It would put documents and information from at least nine federal agencies and offices into one place, Buchanan's office said.

Called the Centralized Opioid Guidance Act, the bill was previously endorsed by Centerstone, one of Florida's most prominent drug treatment facilities, which operates a site in Bradenton.

The bill was co-sponsored by Democratic U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb of Pennsylvania.

