Lawmakers in Oregon have introduced a bill that would lower the state's voting age to 16 years old.

The current age is 18.

Student activists worked with some lawmakers on the effort. It would change the voting age at the state level only, not the federal level.

If passed, the question would then go to voters during the 2020 general election. It would also make Oregon the first state in the country to lower the voting age to 16.

Some cite the recent activism seen by younger students following the Parkland shooting, as support for the change.

Other states have taken similar action over the years, but none have moved forward with the plan.

