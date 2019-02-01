A Florida state senator, who represents Sarasota County, has filed a bill that would make it illegal to smoke tobacco on public beaches.

Republican Sen. Joe Gruters is the lawmaker proposing the rule change.

If passed, police officers would be able to write citations for anyone who didn't comply. The text of the bill says violators could face a maximum penalty of $25 or 10 hours of community service.

Florida's 60-day state legislative session begins on March 5.

Click here to read the full text of the bill.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.