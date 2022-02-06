Bill that would phase out solar net metering continues in Florida Legislature

Starting in 2024, the bill would begin reducing the net metering rate homeowners and business owners get paid.

A bill to slowly phase out current solar net metering in Florida is making its way through the Legislature.

House Bill 741 successfully went through House committees and will soon make its way to the House floor for debate and a vote.

As it currently stands, starting in 2024, the bill would begin reducing the net metering rate homeowners and business owners get paid.

What is net metering? Essentially, it is a utility billing tool that exists in many states that offers a credit for homeowners and business owners who made excess electricity with their solar panels and send it back to the power grid, Sunpower.com explained.

The bill would give customers 75 percent of energy credit in 2024; the rate drops to 60 percent in 2026 and down to 50 percent in 2027.

Under the bill, customers who own or lease solar panels and use public utilities have until 2029 to lock in a net metering rate for the next 20 years.

The bill also sets the beginning of 2029 as the deadline for the Florida Public Service Commission to adopt a new program for solar panel owners that would have them pay "the full cost of electric service" and not get subsidies. And, if solar panel owners sell energy back to the power grid, they would get paid a flat "applicable retail rate."

Opponents of the bill say it could stifle the solar power market's growth in the state.

“This bill would effectively pull the plug on the competitive solar market in our state and the 40,000 jobs it supports," Nikki Fried, Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services and gubernatorial candidate said in a statement. "It’s bad for consumers, bad for the environment, and bad for our economy. In the Sunshine State, we should be doing everything we can to support the solar industry, not handicapping it with bad bills like this.”