Speaker Nancy Pelosi endorses Charlie Crist for Florida governor

Crist said he was honored to receive Pelosi's support.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Monday endorsed fellow Democratic Rep. Charlie Crist in Florida's gubernatorial race.

Crist, who previously served as governor from 2007-2011 as a member of the GOP, is vying again for the job – in the hopes of unseating current Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.

In the Aug. 23 primary, Crist will face challengers like Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and State Sen. Annette Taddeo.

"I've worked with Charlie for the past six years in Congress, and I've seen him fight for Floridians every single day," Speaker Pelosi said in a video released through Crist's Facebook page.

In the caption, Crist said he was honored to receive Pelosi's full support, describing her as a friend.

For her part, Pelosi called Crist somebody who puts people first and a "stark contrast" to DeSantis.

"He'll be a champion for women's reproductive rights, create opportunities for small business owners, and always show empathy and compassion for our working family," Pelosi said.