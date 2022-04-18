x
Speaker Nancy Pelosi endorses Charlie Crist for Florida governor

Crist said he was honored to receive Pelosi's support.
Credit: AP
Rep. Charlie Crist, D-Fla., meets with AFL-CIO members and affiliates at the IBEW Local 349 headquarters, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, in Miami. Crist spoke about the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act recently signed into law by President Biden. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Monday endorsed fellow Democratic Rep. Charlie Crist in Florida's gubernatorial race.

Crist, who previously served as governor from 2007-2011 as a member of the GOP, is vying again for the job – in the hopes of unseating current Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.

In the Aug. 23 primary, Crist will face challengers like Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and State Sen. Annette Taddeo.

"I've worked with Charlie for the past six years in Congress, and I've seen him fight for Floridians every single day," Speaker Pelosi said in a video released through Crist's Facebook page.

In the caption, Crist said he was honored to receive Pelosi's full support, describing her as a friend.

For her part, Pelosi called Crist somebody who puts people first and a "stark contrast" to DeSantis.

"He'll be a champion for women's reproductive rights, create opportunities for small business owners, and always show empathy and compassion for our working family," Pelosi said.

I'm honored to receive the full support and endorsement of my colleague and friend, Nancy Pelosi as we work to build a Florida that truly works for all Floridians!

Posted by Charlie Crist on Monday, April 18, 2022

