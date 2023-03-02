Special session for Disney's Reedy Creek district to begin Monday

The bill was proposed to revise the governance and powers of the Reedy Creek Improvement District.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla — Ahead of the 2023 regular Florida legislative session, there are multiple bills — including Disney's Reedy Creek Improvement District — on the table that will be sorted through in a special session that convenes on Monday, Feb. 6.

The Reedy Creek Improvement District is a special taxing district that was allowed to "act the same authority and responsibility as a county government." However, the bill, which originated in the House, was proposed to revise the governance and powers of the territory, while protecting local taxpayers from the district's debts, according to a memorandum from Sen. President Kathleen Passidomo, R-Naples.

The special session was anticipated to begin next week after a notice was posted on Osceola County's website. The Reedy Creek Improvement District has been under Disney's control for nearly 55 years.

Gov. Ron DeSantis' announced his recommended nearly $115 billion budget proposal, which is also scheduled to be heard next week, according to the memorandum. During DeSantis' Wednesday briefing, reporters asked about Reedy Creek to which the governor said he would ensure Disney would pay on its debts regarding the special district, ensuring the local taxpayers in Osceola and Orange counties are not burdened.

Additionally, DeSantis reiterated the intent to have the state take over the self-governing Reedy Creek district rather than handing control down to the local level.

The feud over the Reedy Creek district is another factor in the ongoing clash between DeSantis and Disney since the company criticized the "Parental Rights in Education" law, dubbed by critics as "Don't Say Gay," which bars instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade.

Six other special session bills will come up next week as well. This includes the Emergency Management bill to provide additional resources to support relief and recovery efforts for those impacted by Hurricane Ian and Nicole and the Statewide Prosecutor bill to establish the Office of Statewide Prosecution jurisdiction to prosecute crimes involving elections.

The Illegal Immigration bill will also be on the table to go over current efforts of the Executive Branch's response to the influx of migrants landing in the Florida Keys.

Another bill to be discussed is the Intercollegiate Athletics bill which deals with athletes receiving compensation for their names, images and likenesses. The recent enactment of NCAA regulations regarding athlete compensation, the memorandum says, "has put many states with such laws at a disadvantage, causing a need for Florida to revisit our current law."