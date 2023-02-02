Governor's office expects special session for Reedy Creek district

Gov. Ron DeSantis and Disney have been feuding since the company criticized the "Parental Rights in Education" law.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis' office said they anticipate a special session next week on the Reedy Creek Improvement District, a special taxing district that was allowed to "act the same authority and responsibility as a county government."

This comes after a notice was posted on Osceola County's website which announced a bill will be introduced to increase state control of Walt Disney World's private government. It's a territory Disney has controlled for nearly 55 years.

When reporters asked DeSantis on Wednesday about Reedy Creek, he said he would ensure Disney would pay on its debts regarding the special district, ensuring the local taxpayers in Osceola and Orange counties aren't burdened. Additionally, DeSantis reiterated the intent to have the state take over the self-governing Reedy Creek district rather than handing control down to the local level.

DeSantis and Disney have been feuding since the company criticized the "Parental Rights in Education" law, dubbed by critics as "Don't Say Gay," which bars instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade.

DeSantis last year signed legislation that would dissolve the Disney government in June 2023, a move critics see as punishing the company for its public opposition to the "Parental Rights in Education" law.

Additionally, Disney said it would suspend political donations in the state and that it would support organizations working to oppose the education law.

DeSantis and statehouse Republicans slammed Disney, saying the entertainment giant had become a purveyor of so-called woke ideologies that are inappropriate for children.

The squabble marked a rare moment of discord between the state and Disney, one of Florida's largest employers and a major political donor. It also provided another front in an ongoing culture war that has made DeSantis one of the nation's most popular Republicans.

The creation of Reedy Creek district was instrumental in Disney's decision to build near Orlando in the 1960s. Having a separate government allows the company to provide zoning, fire protection, utilities and infrastructure services on its sprawling property.