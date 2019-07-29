ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Some lawmakers are calling President Trump a racist after he tweeted about Maryland Representative Elijah Cummings and the Baltimore district.

The President called it a "disgusting, rat and rodent-infested mess."

His comments came after Representative Cummings questioned the way the Trump Administration treats undocumented immigrants at federal detention centers.

St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman defended Cummings in a tweet saying "Urban cities aren't perfect, but they are welcoming, diverse, vibrant AND serve as engines of innovation. They make us great."

10News spoke to his Deputy Mayor Dr. Kanika Tomalin who said local officials play an important role in the national conversation and government. City officials felt the president's comments warranted a response.

"We are seeing a pattern from the president where disagreement results in specified attacks against people and the places they represent. And the mayor and our entire team feel very strongly that we need to champion cities," Tomalin said.

The City of St. Pete has been growing year after year. Mayor Kriseman's tweet talked about the challenges of running a city, especially one like St. Pete that is changing and growing.

