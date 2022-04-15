St. Pete Mayor Ken Welch to mark 100 days in office

Welch was inaugurated on Jan. 6, which makes his 100th day in office land on Saturday.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A milestone is about to be reached for the newest mayor of St. Petersburg.

St. Pete Mayor Ken Welch was inaugurated on Jan. 6, which makes his 100th day in the mayoral office land on Saturday.

In celebration, Welch will mark the milestone on the steps of City Hall Monday, highlighting his accomplishments so far in office.

