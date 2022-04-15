St. Pete Mayor Ken Welch to mark 100 days in office

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A milestone is about to be reached for the newest mayor of St. Petersburg.
St. Pete Mayor Ken Welch was inaugurated on Jan. 6, which makes his 100th day in the mayoral office land on Saturday.
In celebration, Welch will mark the milestone on the steps of City Hall Monday, highlighting his accomplishments so far in office.
St. Petersburg's new mayor was sworn in on Thursday, Jan.6, in a virtual manner. His inauguration was historic, as he becomes the city's first Black mayor and the 54th mayor overall.
He is a third-generation St. Pete resident who grew up in the Gas Plant area. Prior to running for mayor, Welch became the first commissioner elected to represent County Commission District 7 and served his post for 20 years.