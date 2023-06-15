St. Petersburg votes to expand ban on unpermitted tables on sidewalks

Critics argue the expansion would negatively impact protesters, vendors and performers.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The St. Petersburg City Council voted 5-3 in favor of expanding a ban on unpermitted tables or "table-like" objects affecting public sidewalks or other walkways.

"Tables are starting to appear on rights-of-ways on other parts of the city," Laura Roe, St. Petersburg Police Department legal counsel, said.

The new rule builds on a 2019 ordinance to now include those public walkways in St. Pete Pier, along with the Grand Central and Edge districts. First responders said it's an effort to improve safety in congested areas with the growth the city has had.

The council agenda also states obstructions on right-of-ways affect economic and aesthetic harm.

However, critics argue it will have a negative impact on vendors, petitioners and performers. The St. Petersburg Tenants Union, a frequent critic of the city, said it will affect their ability to protest.

"Because the law is so broadly written, we fear that other many objects frequently used during protests – such as podiums, props and stationary signage – would subject us to fines, arrests and seizure of property as provisioned under the proposed law," the tenants union wrote in a statement ahead of the meeting.

Other critics who spoke out also argue the vendors and performers add to the city's charm and also brought up concerns about efforts to help the homeless community.

However, Roe said police will prioritize education versus punishment – adding people are often compliant. Since 2019, one citation was given out and it was from an individual who asked for the citation, Roe explained.

St. Pete Fire Marshal Michael Domante said the obstructed tables may also affect first responders' ability to respond during an emergency.

The rule doesn't apply in grassy areas, meaning activity may continue in parks. The rule would also not apply to outdoor tables from restaurants and cafés with permits.