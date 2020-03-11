x
St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman talks with Egyptian newspaper as world awaits US election

There's heightened interest worldwide on the outcome of the presidential election.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — For countries around the planet, the presidency of Donald Trump in its first term has been, it is safe to say, a singular experience to watch. 

Longtime alliances have been strained, agreements wiped away, tariffs erected, funding withdrawn. Some nations have been the objects of presidential derision. 

Others, like North Korea, have been on the receiving end of diplomatic overtures once considered unthinkable. 

Now that an inflection point in Trump’s time in office is at hand with Tuesday’s U.S. election, what’s at stake if his presidency ends? Or if it continues? Nation by nation, how is Election Day in the United States being watched, considered, assessed?

The limelight is cast upon Florida, too: St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman earlier Tuesday spoke with a publication in Egypt about how Election Day is going in the city, his spokesman tweeted.

