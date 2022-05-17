City of St. Pete to begin redistricting process

State and local governments redraw the boundaries of their legislative district every 10 years after the release of decennial census data.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The City of St. Petersburg is set to begin its redistricting process after the release of the decennial census data of the city, the city said in a news release on Tuesday.

The main goal of redistricting, according to the City of St. Petersburg, is to "balance the population of City Council districts as evenly as possible while adhering to requirements for equitable representation established by the U.S. constitution and the Florida constitution."

The city will inspect the boundaries of the eight districts used to vote for members of the City Council as part of their redistricting process.

St. Pete residents who are interested are invited to share their reason to be considered for appointment to the Citizens Redistricting Commission starting on Tuesday, May 17. This group is responsible for conducting the City Charter, in which they create and recommend new boundaries for City Council districts.

The commission will consist of nine members. Each member will be selected by one of the eight City Council Members and by City of St. Pete Mayor Ken Welch.

Confirmed selections will be announced at the August 4 meeting of the City Council.