State board certifies Joe Biden as winner in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota’s state canvassing board unanimously certified the state's election results Tuesday, an ordinarily routine task that drew closer attention due to President Donald Trump's efforts to delay it in key states.

Joe Biden defeated Trump in Minnesota by just over 233,000 votes, or about 7 percentage points, the board certified in a 5-0 vote with no debate. Biden therefore officially got the state's 10 electoral votes.

Minnesota's board is made up of Secretary of State Steve Simon; Minnesota Supreme Court Justices Margaret Chutich and Gordon Moore; and Hennepin County District Judges Regina Chu and Christian Sande.

Simon is a Democrat. Chutich, Moore and Sande were all appointed by Democratic governors; Chu was appointed by independent former Gov. Jesse Ventura.

A handful of Republican lawmakers or candidates and several voters asked the Minnesota Supreme Court to delay the vote, alleging a variety of problems with the election.

According to the order, Chief Justice Lorie Gildea of the Minnesota Supreme Court said the people who are trying to stop the election results from being certified will have until 4:30 p.m. Tuesday to formally notify the people they're suing and provide proof that they were properly served with a notice.

It’s unclear at this point whether the lawsuit will still go forward now that the canvassing board has certified the results.