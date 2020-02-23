TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — With only 3 weeks left in the current legislative session, Florida lawmakers have only passed one major issue through both chambers -- and it's not the state budget.

House Bill 256 will go into effect on July 1, 2020. It requires written consent from a guardian before a person younger than 18 can have an abortion.The bill passed both chambers this week.

The House and Senate are still trying to come to an agreement on proposed state budgets. Once that happens, several other bills can be voted on like Senate Bill 346 and House Bill 659.

Senate Bill 346 would give judges the ability to change the minimum sentence for drug offenses in specific cases. House Bill 659 would allow agencies to use drones to hunt invasive species like pythons on some public land.

The Florida Legislature is also spending the last three weeks of this session to investigate a non-profit accused of abusing state money.

