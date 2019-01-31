TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Former Democratic gubernatorial candidate and Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum accepted gifts and should have known they were intended to influence his actions, the state ethics commission determined Wednesday.

In a statement, the commission said Gillum "accepted things of value based on an understanding his official action would be influenced and when he knew or should have known they were given to influence action in which he was expected to participate.

"Probable cause also was found to believe he misused his position to accept things of value for himself and others in return for access and influence. The Commission found probable cause to believe he accepted gifts with a value of more than $100 from a lobbyist or vendor of the city and/or he failed to report gifts.

"However, no probable cause was found to believe he solicited any gifts from a lobbyist or vendor of the city."

Questions about Gillum's ethics became a major campaign issue when it was revealed he had gotten tickets to "Hamilton" on Broadway from an FBI agent.

There has been speculation he may be considering a run for the White House in 2020.

