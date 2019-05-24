LITTLESTOWN, Pa. — Two Pennsylvania high school students say their "Make America Great Again" hats were blurred in a photo published in the yearbook.

CBS affiliate WTKR reported two students were seen in the photo wearing red "MAGA" hats made popular by President Donald Trump during his campaign. One of the students says he and his friend wore the hats to show support for the president during Littlestown High School's spirit week.

One student told WTKR the move violates his First Amendment rights.

In a statement to the Fox affiliate station in York, Penn., the school district superintendent said:

“The mistake was not noticed during the editorial preview process prior to print. We apologize on behalf of the yearbook club. It is not the policy or practice of the district to improperly censor speech."

School officials also said they are investigating.

The one student and his mother told news outlets they have a message for whoever was behind the decision to blur the photo: "You did not silence us."

