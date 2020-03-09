Tampa Bay area could hold the key to the presidential election

This year, the election will be like none before.

TAMPA, Fla. — We're just two months away from another presidential election -- the 58th one in U.S. history.

A new USA Today/Suffolk University poll released Wednesday showed Joe Biden seven points ahead of President Donald Trump. That lead is actually down from 12 points back in June.

But, if we learned anything from the 2016 presidential election, you can't depend on the polls to predict the outcome.

"There were a lot of contradictions in the last election because both candidates were disliked, so people were picking the one they disliked the most but weren't being honest with pollsters on why they were choosing and who they were choosing. And that's why there was a lot of under polling in the last election," said Lars Hafner, 10 Tampa Bay's political analyst.

Hafner said historically, how the I-4 corridor goes Florida goes. That's because there are more moderate voters from St. Pete to Daytona Beach as opposed to northern and southern parts of the state.

He said for this election, the Tampa Bay region specifically could determine the presidency.

"This region has gone both ways. They voted for Obama in the past and then they voted for Trump in the past and if we see higher numbers coming out for one or the other candidate coming out of the Tampa Bay market, it could actually give us the wave of how Florida is going."

Hafner also said not to forget the rest of the ballot. The legislative races are more important than ever because after this year's census, districts will be redrawn. So, take the time to do your research before you vote.

