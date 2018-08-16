Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn has thrown his support in the Florida Democratic gubernatorial primary to Gwen Graham.

Buckhorn announced his endorsement Thursday at the Columbia Restaurant in Ybor City. Graham and other Democratic leaders also attended.

“Now it is time for our state to write its next chapter," Buckhorn said. "We need a governor dedicated to restoring our public schools, protecting our environment, and finally expanding health care."

Graham had praise for Buckhorn, who has been Tampa's mayor since 2011 and is being term-limited out of office next year.

“Mayor Buckhorn has brought Tampa together to move this city forward. As governor, I will work with him and mayors across our state to move every community forward and help every Floridian prosper,” Graham said.

At least one newspaper is speculating Graham could choose Buckhorn as her running mate for lieutenant governor.

