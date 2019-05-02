TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa mayoral candidate forum on arts and culture is being held Tuesday night at Howard W. Blake High School.

The event is being hosted by the Gobioff Foundation, which supports human rights, arts and education initiatives, along with Café con Tampa -- a neighborhood group that meets to discuss community issues.

David M. Jenkins, PhD, producing artistic director for the Tampa-based Jobsite Theater, will moderate the forum.

The event is free, but attendees are required to get tickets through this link.

If you would like to submit a question for Jenkins to ask the candidates, you are encouraged to email forum@gobioff-foundation.org.

All questions will be presented anonymously.

The school is located at 1701 North Boulevard in Tampa.

