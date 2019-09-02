TAMPA, Fla. — The 2019 Tampa mayoral election is less than a month away and the race is heating up. On Saturday the seven mayoral candidates on the ballot attended a forum hosted by the Islamic Society of Tampa Bay. The goal of the forum was to help inform minority voters about each candidate and their platforms.

The candidates were seated in alphabetical order by first name: David Straz, Dick Greco Jr., Ed Turnachik, Harry Cohen, Jane Castor, Mike Suarez, Topher Morrison. The eighth candidate, Reginald Howard, has qualified but will be a write-in candidate.

After a round of opening statements, the panelists asked each candidate a question. Dick Greco Jr. was asked if he would allow Tampa to be a sanctuary city.

"My thoughts on becoming a sanctuary city. I would not allow Tampa to become a sanctuary city. I feel the rule of law, I spent 20 years of my life following that. I have no problem with anyone coming to Tampa, all are welcome, but I think they should do it under the rules, under the laws as they exist," Greco said.

When former police chief Jane Castor was asked how law enforcement should be trained to deal with fair and impartial policing, she responded, "We have training on de-escalation, we have a number of different areas for the police officers to be trained in. But I find most often prejudice is rooted in ignorance. It's not ignorance that people don't have the intellectual capacity, it's just that they don't have the knowledge of each other. So it's with the officers, working hand in hand with the community, that they're going to be successful. They are going to be able to develop those relationships that make our community great."

Arguably the most entertaining part of the forum was when the candidates got the chance to ask one another questions. Each candidate could choose one opponent to question.

Three candidates directed their questions at millionaire David Straz. His exchange with small business enthusiast, candidate Topher Morrison got the most reaction.

Morrison asked, "What are your thoughts on the Jackson House?" A question a number of candidates, minus Straz, had thrown at them yesterday.

With 90 seconds to respond, Straz barely used any of that time and simply responded, "Jackson House, that's a very easy question. I would put some serious money in there and re-do it."

Morrison, dissatisfied with his quick response continued, "Even if you don't win?"

This drew a huge reaction from the audience who released a collective, "oooooooh."

To which Straz replied, "I'll match whatever you put in."

And even though things got rowdy on stage, you could tell there was still a level of camaraderie among this large group of mayoral candidates.

Election day is March 5th and if no candidate gets more than 50 percent of the vote, then the top two candidates will face each other in a run-off election on April 23.

