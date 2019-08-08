TAMPA, Fla. — The mayors of Tampa and St. Petersburg are among more than 200 city leaders who are demanding the U.S. Senate pass gun safety legislation.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor and St. Pete Mayor Rick Kriseman signed onto a United States Conference of Mayors letter Thursday. The letter comes in response to the mass shootings in Dayton and El Paso. It is addressed to Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Democratic Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

"We urge you to immediately call the Senate back to Washington to take action on bipartisan gun safety legislation," the mayors wrote.

The mayors say the country can no longer wait for the federal government to take action to prevent people who shouldn't have guns from getting ahold of them.

The letter specifically references two bipartisan bills that passed the U.S. House of Representatives in late February and would have strengthened the background check system. The Senate has not taken such action.

"The United States Conference of Mayors stands ready to work with Congress, the Administration and others to develop holistic remedies to the scourge of gun violence," the letter said. "America has proven time and again that we can rise to our most difficult challenges. We look forward to working with you to find a way forward to protect our citizens from this senseless carnage."

Click here to read the letter in its entirety and see the full list of mayors who have signed it.

