With less than three weeks to go before a contentious general election, we’re now seeing the politics of Hurricane Michael.

As the storm devastated parts of the panhandle, several candidates suspended their campaigns. But now, there are accusations that some are politicizing the tragedy.

Also, with so much damage, thousands of people who want to vote in the upcoming midterm election wonder if they will be able to.

“A hurricane is no place for politics,” said Congressman Charlie Crist (D) St. Petersburg. “People are not only hurting, they are dying.”

Democrats criticize a new ad from Gov. Rick Scott touting his leadership during the hurricane.

The ad includes images of Scott in a helicopter during what is supposed to be an official photograph during hurricane aftermath preparations.

There’s also an official image of FHP Troopers who’d been given refuge inside the governor’s mansion in Tallahassee.

“There ought to be discretion about how you use events around peoples’ suffering for your own political gain,” said U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson, who is opposing Scott in the tight race for Senator.

Democrats have also seized on the storm’s aftermath.

There’s no shortage of photos and media ops posted of Gubernatorial Candidate Andrew Gillum.

Sen. Bill Nelson can be seen on social media touting his pressure on cell-phone service providers, as well as showing images at Tyndall Air Force Base where Nelson has promised to support military personnel and assets damaged by the storm.

It’s a balancing act when it comes to such publicity, says Jackie Toledo, a Republican candidate for Florida’s House of Representatives.

“But, if people want to see what you’re doing - sometimes people don’t know,” said Toledo, “So, you have to let people know that you are involved. You’re up there. Helping people. So, it’s kind of a fine line.”

Photo ops aside, the biggest issue facing both parties is the election infrastructure damaged by Hurricane Michael.

There are hundreds of thousands of voters in the region hit hardest by the storm.

Some people have been forced to relocate outside their voting precincts. Others are still wondering how or where they’ll vote with so much damage.

“You know, the right to vote is a sacred right,” said Rep. Crist, “So, every accommodation that can’t be put forward needs to be.”

Both parties have a lot at stake. Areas like Bay, Holmes and Jackson Counties leaned heavily for Trump in the last election. Leon and Gadsden Counties voted strong for Democrats.

Overall, close to half-million voters cast ballots with an eight-percent edge going to the GOP in 2016.

There’s also the issue of inadequate staffing. Several poll workers have been displaced by the storm.

In response, some supervisors of elections are asking the state to create mega-precincts, allowing voters to cross precinct lines, or even vote by email. So far, no decisions yet from the Secretary of State on those ideas.

Several panhandle counties are already working to establish voting centers, which should be open by October 27.

Hundreds of utility and other hurricane relief workers deployed in the area from out of town can also request a ballot by e-mail.

After filling it out, they can then fax it back to the county where they’re registered.

