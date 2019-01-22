TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis has named Carlos Muñiz as the last of his three selections to the Florida Supreme Court.

Muñiz, 49, most recently served as general counsel for the U.S. Department of Education after being appointed by President Donald Trump.

“As I begin this assignment, I’d like to make three commitments: To excellence, to humility and to liberty,” Muñiz said.

He previously worked as chief of staff to former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi. Muñiz helped defend the Florida Attorney General's Office's decision not to pursue legal action against Trump University after consumer complaints, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

The publication reported Muñiz – in private practice – was also the lead attorney defending Florida State University in a lawsuit by a former student who claimed quarterback Jameis Winston sexually assaulted her, and the school failed to investigate. Winston was never charged with a crime.

DeSantis made the announcement Tuesday morning from the Governor’s Mansion in Tallahassee.

Related: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis pushing to end state ban on smokeable medical pot

Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez also attended Tuesday’s announcement.

Earlier this month, DeSantis appointed Barbara Lagoa and Robert Luck to the Florida Supreme Court.

DeSantis is replacing three retiring Supreme Court justices: Barbara Pariente, Fred Lewis and Peggy Quince.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.