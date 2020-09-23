Poll: Trump, Biden split by narrow margin in Florida

Trump and Biden are in a tight race in the battleground state as we quickly approach Nov. 3.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Four points-- that's what stands between President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden from being tied in Florida, according to a new poll.

The ABC News/Washington Post poll, conducted by Langer Research Associates, looked at the state of voters in two battleground states.

According to the poll, "those most likely to vote" show 51-47 percent in favor of Trump leaving a four-point margin. But, among registered voters in the sunshine state, regardless of their determined likelihood to head to the polls in November that margin shrinks to one point: 47-48 percent.

"The result in Florida befits its swing-state status, with sharp differences across regions and demographic groups," the poll data states.

Surveyors found that 60 percent of white likely voters in Florida favor Trump, which is a similar finding to 2016. They also found Biden pulled 52 percent in Hispanic support and 86 percent among the Black community.

When it comes to which way regions across the state swing, the poll found 66 percent support for Trump in the "reliably Republican north" and Panhandle. It also found 64 percent for Biden in Miami and the Keys.

Trump is +15 points in the state’s central and Gulf counties, excluding Tampa, when surveyors find it a "true to form" close race between the two.

But what about independent voters? Well, the poll took that into consideration too.

"The closeness of the race in Florida is underscored by preferences among independent likely voters, often a key swing group: 48 percent for Biden, 47 percent for Trump," the poll data shows.

Polling was conducted between Sept. 15-20, through over the phone interviews in both English and Spanish among a random sample of 765 Florida registered voters, including 613 likely voters.

A sampling error margin of 4 points is predicted for Florida. Surveyors also made a point to share that polling overlapped with the death of late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's but showed "no significant differences in partisan vote preferences before and after her death."

Of the 765 registered voters polled, there was a relatively even split between male and female responders, ranging from 18-65+ with variation among traditional education. A majority of those polled were said to be white with 15 percent identifying as Black, 19 percent identifying as Hispanic and four percent selecting other/multiple.

