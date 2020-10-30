x
President Trump plans Florida visit just days before the election

He and Joe Biden are in a tight battle for the Sunshine State's electoral votes.
MIAMI — Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden are heading into their final campaign weekend ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

While national polls show Biden with an edge, the races remain tight in key battleground states like Florida. And, pollsters say both have paths to victory.

The Trump campaign announced on Friday that the president would be hosting "Make America Great Again" rallies all the way through Monday night. In the final days of the campaign, he will stop in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Iowa, North Carolina, Georgia, Florida and Wisconsin.

Trump's sole Florida appearance on that trip will be very late at night. He's currently scheduled to speak at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport around 11:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 1. Doors open at 8:30 p.m.

