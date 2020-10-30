President Trump plans Florida visit just days before the election

MIAMI — Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden are heading into their final campaign weekend ahead of the 2020 presidential election.
While national polls show Biden with an edge, the races remain tight in key battleground states like Florida. And, pollsters say both have paths to victory.
The Trump campaign announced on Friday that the president would be hosting "Make America Great Again" rallies all the way through Monday night. In the final days of the campaign, he will stop in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Iowa, North Carolina, Georgia, Florida and Wisconsin.
Trump's sole Florida appearance on that trip will be very late at night. He's currently scheduled to speak at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport around 11:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 1. Doors open at 8:30 p.m.
What other people are reading right now:
- Ideas for a safe Halloween during the coronavirus pandemic
- Florida has now seen more than 800,000 COVID-19 cases 7 months
- Bacteria lurking in Florida water responsible for hundreds of deaths
- NHC monitoring system in southwestern Caribbean Sea, could become tropical depression this weekend
- Massive python found under the hood of car in South Florida
- 3 ways election night 2020 could be different
- What you need to know about the 6 constitutional amendments on Florida ballots
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter