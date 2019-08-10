MINNEAPOLIS — President Trump's campaign is threatening to sue the Target Center after being asked to pay costs for Thursday's rally ahead of time.

A letter from the campaign, sent Monday, alleges that the campaign was asked to pay around $530,000 to cover security and other costs related to the event. If the payment isn't made, the Target Center will withhold use of the facility.

The campaign claims that the bill is "an outrageous abuse of power by a liberal mayor trying to deny the rights of his own city’s residents just because he hates the President”, and that U.S. Secret Service handles all security and other costs.

The Target Center has not responded to requests for statement at this time.

The mayor of Minneapolis tweeted a response to the President on Twitter Tuesday morning, saying 'Yawn'.

The deadline for response to the campaign is 11:00 am Tuesday, according to the statement.

