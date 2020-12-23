President Trump vetoes defense bill, which includes measure created after Bradenton soldier died

A reform measure launched in honor of a local soldier is part of the defense bill that President Trump has now vetoed.

President Donald Trump has vetoed the National Defense Authorization Act.

The wide-ranging defense policy bill was passed by Congress earlier this month, but the president had complained the bill did not clamp down on big tech companies he felt were biased against him during the election. Trump wants the bill to impose limits on social media companies and for lawmakers to strip a provision that allows for the renaming of military bases such as Fort Benning and Fort Hood that honor Confederate leaders.

Historically, these sorts of bills are approved without a hitch. Congress has approved the National Defense Authorization Act for nearly 60 years in a row.

The current version affirms 3 percent pay raises for U.S. troops and authorizes more than $740 billion in military programs and construction.

Sen. Jim Inhofe, R-Okla., chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, previously hailed the bill's passage through the House and Senate, calling it "the most important bill we’ll do all year.”

At the time of its passing through Congress, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, in a rare break with Trump, also urged people to support the measure despite the president's threat to veto it. McConnell, R-Ky., said it was important for Congress to continue a nearly 60-year streak of passing the National Defense Authorization Act.

“This NDAA will unlock more than $740 billion for the training, tools and cutting-edge equipment that our service members and civilian employees need to defend American lives and American interests,'' McConnell said. "It will give our troops the 3% pay raise they deserve. It’ll keep our forces ready to deter China and stand strong in the Indo-Pacific.''

A reform measure launched in honor of a local soldier is also included in the defense bill that President Trump has now vetoed.

Bradenton Army SPC Nicholas Panipinto was killed during a training accident last year in South Korea. Back in June, Florida Congressman Vern Buchanan wrote a letter to then-Defense Secretary Mark Esper to request "much-needed reforms to prevent tragedies like the death of SPC Panipinto."

Then, in July, Buchanan introduced an amendment to the national defense bill that would require the Pentagon to examine emergency response capabilities and services at US military bases throughout the world.

“The highest tribute that can be paid to the life of Specialist Panipinto is for the Defense Department to ensure that future military personnel who are injured during training exercises can quickly receive high-quality medical treatment that might help save their lives,” Buchanan said previously. “I am deeply humbled that Nick’s mother came to me with their tragic story and has allowed me to help. I know that these reforms will save lives and prevent future heartache felt by families like hers across the country.”

If lawmakers override President Trump's veto of the defense bill with Buchanan's measure included, the DoD would need to begin reporting to Congress potential benefits and the feasibility of requiring bases to have properly functioning MedEvac helicopters and fully-stocked military ambulances.

