President Trump will be in Orlando on Monday afternoon.

The president will speak at the annual convention of the International Association of Chiefs of Police. The group will meet at the Orange County Convention Center.

This is an official presidential visit, not a campaign rally, and will not be open to the public.

Gov. Rick Scott, who is running for the U.S. Senate against incumbent Bill Nelson, also will attend the convention in an official capacity.

"As the largest gathering of police leaders, the president will speak about the work of the Administration to protect American communities by restoring law and order, supporting local law enforcement, and securing the border," Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said.

The president has been a frequent visitor to Central Florida, both before and after being elected in 2016, including two campaign rallies at Orlando Melbourne International Airport that drew thousands.

This will be his first visit to Orlando since March 2017.

