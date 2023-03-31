'It's un-American': DeSantis plans to not get involved with Trump's extradition

The Florida governor set in stone that the state would not be involved in the situation he called a political spectacle.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Following the indictment of former President Donald Trump, it didn't take long for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to weigh in.

In a tweet, DeSantis called the indictment un-American.

"The weaponization of the legal system to advance a political agenda turns the rule of law on its head," DeSantis' tweet read. "It is un-American. The Soros-backed Manhattan District Attorney has consistently bent the law to downgrade felonies and to excuse criminal misconduct. Yet, now he is stretching the law to target a political opponent.

"Florida will not assist in an extradition request given the questionable circumstances at issue with this Soros-backed Manhattan prosecutor and his political agenda."

This raised a question: Could the governor refuse to help with extradition?

"The United States Constitution requires that a state return fugitives that are fleeing justice and outside the territory boundaries of the state within which is has indicted individuals," Dr. J Benton explained. Benton is a political science professor at the University of South Florida.

The professor said it's the governor's constitutional duty to extradite when another state requests it – even if he disagrees with the charges.

If extradition was needed and DeSantis refused to help, New York officials could take him to court over it. Benton said extradition is likely unnecessary.

"Why would the governor make such an outlandish statement at this point about something like he's not going to do, something, if Trump returns then there's no need," Benton said.

According to federal law, courts cannot look into the motives of the New York governor in this case. And the exceptions granted are few and far between.

After extradition is granted, a court can consider release for specific errors – like if the extradition documents aren't in proper order or if the wrong name is listed.

This isn't the first incident DeSantis has shared he has no interest in getting involved in Trump's legal matters. DeSantis previously said Florida will not get involved after rumors started to fly about former President Donald Trump possibly getting arrested.

During a news conference last Monday in Panama City, DeSantis was asked about his thoughts on the rumored Trump indictment and any role he plans to have in the extradition.

"So I've seen rumors swirl, I have not seen any facts yet and so I don't know what's going to happen," the governor explained. But he continued to comment on the Manhattan district attorney.

"I do know this, the Manhattan district attorney is a Soros-funded prosecutor and so he, like other Soros-funded prosecutors,...weaponize their office to impose a political agenda on society at the expense of the rule of law and public safety," DeSantis said to reporters.

While he says he can't speak on the allegations against Trump, the governor said he can speak on the prosecutor he claims is ignoring crimes.

"If you have a prosecutor who is ignoring crimes happening every single day in his jurisdiction, he chooses to go back many, many years ago to try to use something about porn star hush money payments...you know, that's an example of pursuing a political agenda and weaponizing the office," he said. "I think that is fundamentally wrong."

DeSantis set in stone that Florida would not be involved in the situation he called a political spectacle, and he claims he has no interest in getting involved in "some type of manufactured circus by some Soros DA."

"I got real issues I gotta deal with here in the state of Florida...," he said. "I got to spend my time on issues that actually matter to people."

Trump claimed previously that his arrest is imminent and issued an extraordinary call for his supporters to protest as a New York grand jury investigates hush money payments to women who alleged sexual encounters with the former president.