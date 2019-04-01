WASHINGTON, D.C. -- President Donald Trump says he's considered using executive authority to get a wall built on the southern border.

Trump told reporters after a meeting with Democratic congressional leaders Friday that he could officially declare a national emergency to build a border wall but wants to try to negotiate a border wall with Congress.

Trump said: "I can do it if I want. We can call a national emergency. I may do it."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer told reporters their nearly two-hour meeting with Trump was "somewhat contentious." Trump called it "productive."

During the meeting, Schumer said Trump told congressional leaders he'd keep the government closed "for a very long period of time, months or even years."

In the Rose Garden after the meeting Friday, Trump said he wouldn't end up reopening the closed government agencies until he gets border security.

"We have to get a structure built," he said.

He says he thinks the standoff over the border wall, which has resulted in a partial government shutdown, is going to be over sooner than people think.