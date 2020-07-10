Large pro-Trump Hollywood sign-style letters taken down in California

LOS ANGELES — Workers tore down large white Hollywood sign-style letters spelling out "TRUMP" from alongside the 405 Freeway on Tuesday.
CBS Los Angeles reports the unauthorized letters were placed sometime between Monday and Tuesday on a hillside in the Sepulveda Pass area. It's unclear who was behind the pro-Trump display.
A spokesperson for the California Department of Transportation told the Los Angeles Times the signage was on private property. State transportation workers “laid it down so it wasn’t a visual distraction," but the spokesperson said they did not completely remove it from the area.
“This was a life and safety issue because there were concerns about distracted driving,” she told the Los Angeles Times.
What other people are reading right now:
- What you need to know about the 6 constitutional amendments on Florida ballots
- Hurricane Delta in the Gulf of Mexico: Storm's path, latest forecast
- Generous act reunites deaf dog with owner
- Florida newlyweds killed in plane crash just days after wedding
- Trump challenges Pelosi to send him bill for $1,200 stimulus checks hours after cutting off talks
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter