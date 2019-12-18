Hours before his likely impeachment, President Donald Trump asked his followers to "say a PRAYER."

The president tweeted the message early Wednesday morning. He also reiterated his thoughts on the impeachment process, again saying "I DID NOTHING WRONG!"

An Associated Press tally found the House has enough vote to impeach Trump, which would make him the third U.S. president to be impeached. Presidents Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton were also impeached. Former President Richard Nixon resigned before the House could vote.

Trump faces two articles of impeachment -- abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi kicked off the six hours of debate around noon Wednesday. The Democrats and Republicans each get three hours to speak.

The Associated Press said the vote is expected to happen between 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. eastern time. If impeached, it'll then head to the Senate, which will decide if Trump should be removed from office.

Trump, meanwhile, is expected to hold a rally Wednesday night in Michigan.

