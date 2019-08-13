WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — The top immigration official for Trump's administration made a comment about changing the words on the Statue of Liberty to reflect only accepting immigrants who can "stand on their own two feet," CBS News reports.

Ken Cuccinelli, the current acting head of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services said this during an interview a day after the Trump administration said it will start rejecting green cards to immigrants who "might rely" on assistance from the government.

Acting Director of United States Citizenship and Immigration Services Ken Cuccinelli, speaks during a briefing at the White House, Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

AP

The words on the famous statue are from a poem, which reads, "Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free, The wretched refuse of your teeming shore. Send these, the homeless, tempest-tost to me, I lift my lamp beside the golden door!"

Cuccinelli, when asked about the words, said, "Give me your tired and your poor who can stand on their own two feet and who will not become a public charge."

Government assistance can be considered programs such as food stamps or subsidized housing, or immigrants the administration claims can be a "burden" to taxpayers.

Millions of American-born children of immigrants may be affected by this, according to the Urban Institute, and it could keep families from taking public benefits in fear of hurting their immigration status.

The rule is expected to take effect starting Oct. 15.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.