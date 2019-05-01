The Transportation Security Administration fired back at CNN after the network reported its employees were part of a nationwide “sick out”.

CNN reported that TSA officers across the country were calling out sick at high rates because they weren’t getting paid during the partial government shutdown.

The report said the mass call-outs could impact travelers heading through major airports.

TSA took to Twitter to respond to the news giant’s claims.

The administration said it was keeping a close eye on the situation. It confirmed that callouts started over the holiday season and have increased. TSA said that it has caused a minimal impact because more than 51,000 employees were supporting the screening process.

TSA said security effectiveness won’t be compromised and performance standards will not change. What could be affected would be the wait times, but so far, they were will within TSA standards.

TSA agents are among the many government employees working without pay or furloughed during the shutdown.

